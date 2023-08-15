Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALFVY opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 9.15%. On average, analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.