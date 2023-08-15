Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $41.09 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

