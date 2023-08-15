Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MFC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343,132 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after purchasing an additional 190,339 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

