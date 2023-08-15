Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.37.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,320,000. Finally, Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Qiming U.S. Ventures Management LLC now owns 8,519,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,666 shares during the period.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

