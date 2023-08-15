StockNews.com Lowers Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.08.

NYSE:WCN opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

