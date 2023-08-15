Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 253.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
