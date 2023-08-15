Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issued By Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDYA. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,540.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.