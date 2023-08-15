Desjardins Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth about $966,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.