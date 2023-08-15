HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Gevo in a research report issued on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Gevo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Gevo has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,012,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,897.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $172,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,247.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,012,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,908 shares of company stock valued at $329,621 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

