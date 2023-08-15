HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for IN8bio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.22. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IN8bio by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IN8bio by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in IN8bio by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

