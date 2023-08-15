Zacks Research Weighs in on KLA Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for KLA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly expects that the semiconductor company will earn $26.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $490.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after acquiring an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

