FY2027 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Boosted by Wedbush

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. UBS Group cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

GOSS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 270.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 58.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

