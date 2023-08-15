Brokers Set Expectations for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$130.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

