Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. Raised by Analyst (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23. The company has a market cap of C$849.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.07 and a 52 week high of C$3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

