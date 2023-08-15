Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Analysts at Atlantic Securities increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Atlantic Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $163.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.23. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 887,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 157,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

