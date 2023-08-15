Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.