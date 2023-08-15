Desjardins Comments on CAE Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get CAE alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.

CAE Stock Up 0.3 %

CAE opened at C$31.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$32.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.84.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.