PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Stories

