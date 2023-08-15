PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

