Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.