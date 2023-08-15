HC Wainwright Comments on Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

