Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$2.61 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.