Desjardins Comments on Quebecor’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

