Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $7.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE:OVV opened at C$64.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.32. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$43.23 and a twelve month high of C$78.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

