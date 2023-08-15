Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.
Enerflex Stock Performance
TSE EFX opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.59. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.69.
Insider Transactions at Enerflex
In other news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Enerflex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.75%.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
