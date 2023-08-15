Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFX. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.59. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.75%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

