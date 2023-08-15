Brokers Set Expectations for mdf commerce inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for mdf commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 66.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDF

mdf commerce Price Performance

MDF stock opened at C$3.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.47. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of C$154.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

About mdf commerce

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.