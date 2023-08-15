Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $731.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

