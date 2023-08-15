FY2024 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Increased by Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

CTS opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.48 and a 52 week high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.