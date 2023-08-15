Piper Sandler Boosts AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $23.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

RCEL opened at $18.29 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVITA Medical by 246.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVITA Medical by 90.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AVITA Medical by 414.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 364,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVITA Medical by 52.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

