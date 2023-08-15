Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $10.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,216.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

