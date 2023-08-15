Morgan Stanley Increases LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $9.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 154,916 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 386,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

