Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.70 price target on the stock.
Markforged Price Performance
Shares of Markforged stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Markforged
In related news, CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares in the company, valued at $380,065.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem bought 100,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,796.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,065.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Markforged
About Markforged
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Markforged
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.