Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.70 price target on the stock.

Markforged Price Performance

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $284.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Markforged

In related news, CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,996 shares in the company, valued at $380,065.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem bought 100,000 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,796.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Assaf Zipori purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,065.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

About Markforged

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markforged by 14.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,246,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,708,000 after buying an additional 2,681,498 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 17,490,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 230,243 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,595,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 67,873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

