Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $9.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $7.53 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $43,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,421,651 shares of company stock valued at $141,481,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

