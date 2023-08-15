LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

