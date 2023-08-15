MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.30 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at about $11,613,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 307,688 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.