Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,758,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,633,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.2 days.

AAVVF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

