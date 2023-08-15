Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 514.0 days.

Shares of ACXIF opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.00. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $144.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.55.

Featured Stories

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

