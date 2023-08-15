Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Declines By 19.2%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.13 and a beta of 1.08. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

