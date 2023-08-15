Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 8.2%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.1418 per share. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.05%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

