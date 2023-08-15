Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.