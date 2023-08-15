Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIXXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Aixtron Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

