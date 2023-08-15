The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 247.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

