Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

KLIC opened at $51.83 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

