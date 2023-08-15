Brokers Issue Forecasts for Martinrea International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$13.10 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

