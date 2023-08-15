BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

BrainsWay Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

