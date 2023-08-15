B. Riley Trims Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Target Price to $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SIX stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $41,748,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,733 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

