Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvve by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuvve by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nuvve by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuvve by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

