B. Riley Trims Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Target Price to $50.00

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of AE opened at $34.87 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.