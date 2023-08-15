JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Orion (NYSE:OEC) Target Price to $21.00

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.59. Orion has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after buying an additional 1,447,702 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at $21,807,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the first quarter valued at $9,104,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 392,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

