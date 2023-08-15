Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

Air Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

Air Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE AL opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.