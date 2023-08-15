N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

N-able Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

NYSE NABL opened at $13.26 on Friday. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in N-able by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of N-able by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in N-able by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in N-able by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

